Israel to Give $1 Million in Aid to Houston Jewish Community

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 1:14 pm |

New bedding donated at the Meyerland Minyan distribution center in Houston’s Meyerland neighborhood.

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) - Israel has pledged a $1 million donation to Houston’s Jewish community to aid in post-Harvey recovery efforts.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the funds will be earmarked to help the 60,000-strong community repair and rebuild schools, synagogues and a community center damaged in the storm and floods.

Donated cleaning items at the Meyerland Minyan distribution center.

Bennett says that “for years the Jewish communities stood by Israel when it needed their help; now it is our turn to stand by Houston’s Jewish community.”

The aid money will be submitted for government approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting, and transfer will be through the Israeli consulate in Texas.