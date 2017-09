Monday, September 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sept. 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he isn’t endorsing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, because the governor doesn’t live in the city.

Cuomo said Monday that as a resident of suburban Westchester County, he’s not making any endorsements in the city’s Democratic primary.

De Blasio campaign spokeswoman Monica Klein retorts that the mayor’s camp “didn’t ask for” Cuomo’s support. De Blasio is running for a second term.

The two politicians are frequently at odds.