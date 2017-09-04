Biggest IDF Exercise in Almost 20 Years Has Eye on Hezbollah

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 2:44 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - On Monday night the IDF was set to launch its biggest, most comprehensive exercise in almost 20 years, comprising ground, air and sea forces in a simulated attack from Hezbollah on the northern border.

While officials were stressing that war is not anticipated in the near term, the threat from Hezbollah has grown during years of rearming, including an arsenal of over 100,000 short and long-range missiles.

Besides the weaponry, the Lebanese terrorist organization’s roughly 40,000 members have accumulated extensive combat experience fighting alongside the Assad regime in Syria. As such, the IDF is training for defense against assault on the ground as well as by missiles.

According to a senior officer, the drill, which involves tens of thousands of IDF soldiers and reservists, will have two phases. “In the first phase, during the defensive stage, forces will simulate a terrorist infiltration and the takeover of a northern settlement, while at the same time the IDF will deliver massive fire while accumulating forces.

“In the second phase, an attack will be simulated, integrating all relevant forces while shifting command assignments deriving from the need to practice scenarios that were not prepared in advance,” he said.

The two-week drill will include a simulated mass evacuation of about a quarter of a million Israeli civilians from cities and towns in the north, with soldiers playing the role of civilians.

The operation is called Or Hadgan, after Meir Dagan, the former head of the Mossad.