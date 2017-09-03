Statue of Liberty Tour Boat Crew Members Help Rescue Swimmer

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 12:36 am |

The Staten Island Ferry with the Statue of Liberty in the background, in New York Harbor.

NEW YORK (AP) - National Park Service police officers and Statue of Liberty tour boat crew members have rescued a man who jumped into the water at the southern tip of Manhattan.

Sgt. David Somma of the U.S. Park Police says the man jumped into the water at 4:15 p.m. Saturday and started swimming away from land.

Somma says Statue of Liberty cruise crew members approached the man with a lifeboat but he refused to get in.

A Park Police officer swam out to the man, grabbed him and swam to shore with him. Fellow officers and statue cruise personnel helped pull both men out of the water.

Somma says the man who tried to swim away was identified as 70-year-old Lin Wen Shan.

He was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.