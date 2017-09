Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 12:15 am |

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse/File)

(Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 5.2 struck North Korea on Sunday, suggesting the reclusive country may have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 55 km north northwest of Kimchaek. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests.