Phone’s Light Credited in Ferry Rescue of Capsized Boaters

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 7:09 pm |

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) - A cell phone’s light has been credited with attracting a ferry boat captain to two capsized boaters off Long Island.

Suffolk County police said Sunday that Capt. Victor Klipp was operating the Fire Island Ferry Voyager when he spotted light from a cell phone in the Great South Bay Saturday.

Police said boaters Gerald Corsini and Donald Deveau at 9:30 p.m. were pulled from the bay, a half mile from the Bay Shore Marina.

The 52-year-old Corsini and 63-year-old Deveau declined medical treatment.

Police said Corsini and Deveau reported going overboard when their 18-foot center console boat hit a wave at about 9 p.m.

According to police, ferry crew members Richard Stewart, John Murray and James Sorzono tossed the men life jackets and pulled them onto the ferry.