Man Stabbed in Busy Area Near Central Park

Central Park South and Columbus Circle. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a man has been stabbed and seriously wounded in a busy area near Central Park in New York City.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Columbus Circle, an intersection and transit hub at the park’s southwest corner. Police say the 23-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso.

Witnesses told news outlets the attacker came up to the victim from behind and stabbed him. Witness Ahmed Gag told the Daily News the stabbing seemed to happen “without any reason.”

Firefighters say the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The assailant fled. Police are looking for him.