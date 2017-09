Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm |

A meeting of all three Moatzos in Eretz Yisarel – Degel, Shas and Agudas Yisrael – will be held on Thursday afternoon, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein, secretary of the Moetzes, announced Sunday. The location of the meeting has not been announced.

The meeting will be held in advance of a meeting of the MKs of the three chareidi parties with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.