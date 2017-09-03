Harav Elimelech Biderman Lights Up Meron

The famed mashpia, Harav Elimelech Biderman, led a Shabbos in Meron. On Motzoei Shabbos, he held a medurah near the kever of Rashbi, attended by hundreds. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman leads the singing. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman inspires the crowd at the hadlakah. (David Cohen/Flash90)