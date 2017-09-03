Want up-to-the-
י"ב אלול תשע"ז
| Sunday, September 3, 2017
Community
Harav Elimelech Biderman Lights Up Meron
Sunday, September 3, 2017
י"ב אלול תשע"ז
The famed
mashpia,
Harav Elimelech Biderman, led a Shabbos in Meron. On Motzoei Shabbos, he held a
medurah
near the
kever
of Rashbi, attended by hundreds. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman leads the singing. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman inspires the crowd at the
hadlakah
. (David Cohen/Flash90)