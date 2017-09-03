BDE: Jewish Man on Bike Passes Away After Fatal Accident on Ocean Parkway

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 12:51 am |

A bicyclist was struck by a car at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Quentin Road on Friday afternoon, the NYPD announced. Police found the cyclist in the street unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The car remained on the scene and no arrests were made.

Yanky Meyer of Misaskim told Hamodia that the man was Chaim Miller, 27, of Midwood. His father had passed away when he was a young child. The body is expected to be released tomorrow and the levayah is scheduled for 2 at Shomrei Hadas.