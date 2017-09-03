Airport Worker Struck, Seriously Injured by Moving Propeller

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 12:35 am |

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a worker was struck and seriously injured by a moving airline propeller at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police department spokesman Joseph Pentangelo says the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in a maintenance area of the airport across from Terminal A.

The victim was struck by a CommutAir plane that was not on the runway at the time. Ohio-based CommutAir operates flights for United Express.

The injured woman, a 54-year-old Orange resident who works as a cleaner for a private company, suffered a head injury. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Officials say the accident didn’t disrupt airport operations.