Iran’s Arabic language media channel al-Alam reports that the country’s air defense base sent two warnings in the last six months to U.S. spy aircraft that approached Iranian airspace. The channel’s…
Read more »
The government on Sunday approved funding of NIS 55 million for the establishment of Amichai, the town that was approved for the families who were evicted from their homes in…
Read more »
After loud protests Sunday from groups promoting Jewish settlement in Yehudah and Shomron, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting that a proposed NIS 116 billion ($33 billion)…
Read more »
A ruckus at a mosque in Lod that occurred Friday morning was all the fault of imams who failed to follow up on agreements and promises they made regarding the…
Read more »
Malaysian police arrested a suspected leader and seven members of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist group in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, a police source said on Sunday. Police detained…
Read more »
Israel will invest NIS 116 billion ($33 billion) in infrastructure projects through 2021, according to a new plan submitted by the government Sunday. The money will be spent on 147…
Read more »
Culture Minister Miri Regev on Sunday demanded that the Finance Ministry halt funding of a Jaffa theater that has been presenting a play that includes incitement against the IDF and…
Read more »
As floodwaters recede from Hurricane Harvey, thousands are set to return to their homes on Sunday to survey damage from unprecedented flooding that devastated densely populated areas of Texas, as…
Read more »
It took just four days for Israelis to clean out the largest – and apparently cheapest – sporting goods store in the country. The brand-new branch of French chain Decathlon…
Read more »
Police have arrested Benitez Rodolfo, 46, of Far Rockaway, Queens, for a 2016 hit-and-run incident that seriously injured Rabbi Yehuda Kelemer, shlita, Rav of the Young Israel of West Hempstead,…
Read more »
North Korea said it set off a hydrogen bomb Sunday in its sixth nuclear test, which, judging by the earthquake it set off, appeared to be its most powerful explosion…
Read more »
The Palestinian Authority and local Chevron officials are up in arms over Israel’s decision to grant the Jewish community of Chevron the status of local authority, divorcing the area controlled…
Read more »
A bicyclist was struck by a car at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Quentin Road on Friday afternoon, the NYPD announced. Police found the cyclist in the street unconscious and…
Read more »
National Park Service police officers and Statue of Liberty tour boat crew members have rescued a man who jumped into the water at the southern tip of Manhattan. Sgt. David…
Read more »
Authorities say a worker was struck and seriously injured by a moving airline propeller at Newark Liberty International Airport. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police department spokesman…
Read more »
Astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday, wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. Whitson’s 665 days off the planet —…
Read more »
California’s Department of Public Health has confirmed three deaths from the West Nile virus, the first this year. This is the peak transmission period for the mosquito-borne disease, which doesn’t…
Read more »
Mysterious incidents affecting the health of American diplomats in Cuba continued as recently as August, the United States said Friday, despite earlier U.S. assessments that the attacks had long stopped.…
Read more »
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that whoever reaches a breakthrough in developing artificial intelligence will come to dominate the world. Putin, speaking Friday at a meeting with students, said the…
Read more »