Daily Archives: September 3, 2017

Israel to Invest $33B in Infrastructure Projects

Israel will invest NIS 116 billion ($33 billion) in infrastructure projects through 2021, according to a new plan submitted by the government Sunday. The money will be spent on 147…

Read more »

California Officials Report 3 West Nile Virus Deaths

California’s Department of Public Health has confirmed three deaths from the West Nile virus, the first this year. This is the peak transmission period for the mosquito-borne disease, which doesn’t…

Read more »

Putin: Leader in Artificial Intelligence Will Rule World

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that whoever reaches a breakthrough in developing artificial intelligence will come to dominate the world. Putin, speaking Friday at a meeting with students, said the…

Read more »