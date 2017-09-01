Skoda to Open Smart-Car Research Center in Israel

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 3:19 am |

The Škoda Auto plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic. (Zdeněk Fiedler)

YERUSHALAYIM - An international vehicle maker is hoping to utilize Israeli engineering know-how to develop smart cars. DIGILAB, the research and development arm of Czech car maker Skoda, said that it would open a research and development center in Israel. The company, which is owned by Volkswagen, will also seek out Israeli start-ups for investments. Skoda is working with its Israeli importer, Champion Motors, on the project.

The aim of the partnership is to “open a continuous dialogue with regional leaders of the IT scene, as well as companies and universities,” the company said. “The focus is on working with start-ups at a certain stage of maturity. Innovative projects will be identified at an early stage, from which new business models can be derived for Skoda,” it said.

“Israel is a high-profile source of digital innovation,” said Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier. “Being present there and gaining direct access to innovative projects, high-tech start-ups and IT talent is of great importance to Škoda Auto. In this way, we are convinced that we can implement the region’s creative ecosystem and digital development competence in meaningful projects. Skoda Auto’s current focus is on areas such as rapid testing, creating prototypes and implementing digital technologies.”

Skoda has high hopes for its Israeli project. According to the company, Israel has more than 6,000 start-ups, some 300 research and development facilities run by multinational companies and hundreds of Israeli high-tech companies. The thriving high-tech industry is supported by an investment-friendly financial sector, as well as dedicated incubators and accelerators.

The automotive sector is a major driver and user of this dynamic development, believes Skoda. More than 500 start-ups and research groups in Israel are currently working on automotive projects – six times as many as in 2013, the company said.