Regional Briefs – August 31, 2017

2 Teens Charged in Series Of Highway Rock Throwing

GLOUCESTER, N.J. – Two teenagers were charged Wednesday with throwing large rocks that damaged as many as 10 vehicles traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway, including incidents that left two people injured, The Associated Press reported. The 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, perpetrated their acts over the past two months.

Tiger the Tabby is One of Sing Sing’s Last Felines

OSSINING, N.Y. – An orange tabby named Tiger is enjoying his role as one of the last cats living at Sing Sing Correctional Facility where Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953, the Wall Street Journal reported. Tiger broke into the maximum-security facility about a decade ago and eats tuna that inmates buy for him.

NY Denies Key Permit for New Gas-Fired Power Plant

ALBANY – State environmental regulators on Thursday denied a key permit for a $900 million power plant being built near New York City, saying the environmental review of the 7.8-mile natural gas pipeline to the plant was deficient, The Associated Press reported. The plant would supply 650 megawatt of energy for the city of Wawayanda.