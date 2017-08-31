Polish Police Suspect Old Jewish Cemetery Was Damaged

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 1:06 pm |

(AP) - Police in western Poland are investigating whether a historic Jewish cemetery was damaged after workers uncovered human remains and tombstones at a construction site.

Anna Dygas, of the police in the village of Maszewo, told The Associated Press on Thursday that an investigation has been opened into possible desecration of a burial site and experts were analyzing the human remains and the tombstones.

The owner of the site notified police Tuesday after human bones surfaced during construction work.

A local amateur historian, Wojciech Janda, said the site is a 200-year-old Jewish cemetery. Last year a history association he belongs to included the neglected and overgrown cemetery, where only a few tombstones were visible, on a list of historical monuments.