NYC Officer Accidentally Shoots U.S. Marshal in New Jersey

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer hunting for a fugitive in New Jersey accidentally shot a U.S. marshal in the foot while firing on a dog.

According to a police report, the officer from the warrants task force was with members of a fugitive task force looking for a man wanted on felony charges Thursday morning in Jersey City.

As they breached the door where they believed the man was hiding, a dog jumped out at them. The officer fired five times, striking the marshal. Police say he will recover.

Police say the dog attacked the marshal and was killed.

The suspect was taken into custody.