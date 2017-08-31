Muslim Civil Liberties Group Defends Eruv

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm |

Polyvinyl chloride piping on a utility pole serves as a lechi on Airmount Road in Mahwah, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A Muslim civil liberties organization is defending an Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey to erect an eruv.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations defended Orthodox Jewish communities in Mahwah Township in a statement on Wednesday. CAIR New Jersey executive director James Sues says the township’s decision to remove the eruv, was “a case of religious intolerance hiding behind a thin veil of barely-applicable local ordinances.”

The eruv is marked by white plastic piping on utility poles.

Mahwah and Upper Saddle River officials say the eruv violates zoning laws and was built without consent.