ט' אלול תשע"ז
| Thursday, August 31, 2017
Community
Lecheris Volunteers Joined by Hikind in Aiding Houston Jewish Community
Thursday, August 31, 2017
ט' אלול תשע"ז
NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind joined with community volunteers this afternoon in an effort to get kosher food to the
desperately-in-need Houston Jewish community
. The emergency work was organized by Lecheris, which is headed by Shauly Roth, and is being done in conjunction with Chabad of Houston.
“The people in Houston are devastated by this disaster,” said Hikind, “and we feel their pain here in our community and want to help. There are truckloads of frozen kosher food—all donated by our local businesses—already on their way to Houston. There’s another truck leaving today that will stop for Shabbos in Birmingham, Alabama and then continue to Houston after the Sabbath.”
“I have never been so proud to be part of our community. This is who we are, rising up to meet the needs of others when they are in trouble. May G-d bless all the communities who have been devastated by this disaster, and may he bless the efforts of these wonderful young people here in our community who want so desperately to help.” For more information, contact Lecheiris at 347-816-7138.