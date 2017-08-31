Group Claims Metal Detectors Discriminate Against Jews at Har HaBayis

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 2:26 pm |

Israeli police officers and private security guards seen near metal detectors at the Lion’s Gate of the Old City of Yerushalayim, during the recent crisis. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Muslim visitors to Har HaBayis recently forced the government to remove metal detectors there, while non-Muslim visitors are still subjected to them at a different entrance, which a Jewish group has claimed is discriminatory, The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday. Gedolei Yisrael have ruled that entering Har HaBayis at this time is not permitted.

Utzma Yhudit (Jewish Strength) filed a request with the High Court to remove the metal detectors placed at the Temple Mount’s Mughrabi Gate, the only one allowing non-Muslims access to Har HaBayis.

Lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir argued that the situation “creates a reality of discrimination due to nationality and damages the right of Jews and tourists to equality.” He said that use of the security installation should be suspended until the Court has ruled on it.

Utzma Yhudit told the court that “there can be no disagreement that the decision to remove the detectors [used in relation to] Muslims was taken due to the race [sic] of these Muslims and them being Arabs.”