ט' אלול תשע"ז
| Thursday, August 31, 2017
Cute, Fit and Popular: Angolan Colobus Monkey Born at Bronx Zoo
(AP) One of New York City’s latest residents is young, physically fit and wildly popular. The Angolan colobus monkey — born last week at the Bronx Zoo — also scores high on the cuteness scale. The baby is now on exhibit, shown snuggling with mom. Its soft, white fur contrasts with the adult’s silky black and white coat. Their slender bodies and long tails help them balance while moving through treetops in search of leaves, fruits and seeds. The species is native to northern Angola and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a second population found in Tanzania and Kenya. (Julie Larsen-Maher/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP)