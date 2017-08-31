2 Rescued in Texas Flood After Emailing New Jersey Responder

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6:34 pm |

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an email sent to a New Jersey first aid squad member led to the rescue of two people trapped in the attic of a Texas home by rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.

NJ.com reports that the Kingwood Rescue Squad member received the email Tuesday from someone they didn’t know in Kingwood, Texas. The email included a name, an address, a cell number and details on their plight.

The squad member contacted emergency officials in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County, who worked with members of the sheriff’s office in Harris County, Texas, to coordinate the rescue effort. The two people were rescued a few hours later.

Officials believe the Texas residents found the Kingwood squad member’s email address through an online search.

The squad member’s name wasn’t released.