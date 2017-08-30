Regional Briefs – August 30, 2017

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm |

Arrest Made in Police, Fire Vehicle Tire Slashing

SOMERDALE, N.J. – Police arrested a man Tuesday who they say slashed 52 tires on multiple police and fire vehicles this past weekend, Philly.com reported. The 51-year-old was recognized in surveillance videos because he had previously reported a stolen bicycle at the station.

Man Plunges Into Sinkhole On Brooklyn Street

BROOKLYN – A deliveryman returning to work plunged into a sinkhole that opened up in a Bedford-Stuyvesant crosswalk Tuesday morning, getting his leg trapped up to his hip, The Associated Press reported. Stephen Suarez, 28, was rescued by firefighters who carefully pulled him out.

NY Steps Up Tick Surveillance Amid Virus Cases

ALBANY – New York is stepping up tick surveillance and education efforts amid a growing number of ticks and tick-borne diseases, The Associated Press reported. There were 22 ticks with Powassan virus found in Saratoga County, the first time the disease was found there.