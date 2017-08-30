Haley Threatens U.S. Pullout From UNHRC If Blacklist Published

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm |

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room, the meeting room of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in the Palace of Nations in Geneva.

YERUSHALAYIM - Ambassador to the U.N. Nikky Haley has warned senior U.N. officials that the U.S. will cut all funding to the U.N. Human Rights Council if a blacklist of companies which do business in Yehudah and Shomron, the Golan Heights, and east Yerushalayim is published.

According to Israeli media reports on Wednesday night, the message was conveyed through diplomatic channels.

“The United States has been adamantly opposed to this resolution from the start,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said earlier this month. “These types of resolutions are counterproductive and do nothing to advance Israeli-Palestinian issues.”

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon denounced the blacklist as “an expression of modern anti-Semitism and reminds us of dark periods in history.”

The Israelis have been watching closely developments related to the blacklist, and now wait to see how U.N leaders will react to the American threat.