Business Briefs – August 30, 2017

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 9:48 pm |

What Grocery Shoppers Want: Low Prices, One-Stop Shopping

NEW YORK (AP) – Lower prices and convenience are high on the shopping list of what people want when it comes to groceries. The splashy price cuts Amazon made as the new owner of Whole Foods attracted some curious customers. But whether shoppers who found cheaper alternatives to Whole Foods will come back, or those who never visited will give it a try, may help determine what kind of effect the deal has on how and where people do their grocery shopping.

EPA Grants Fuel Waivers for Gulf Coast, Southeastern States

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency has issued emergency waivers allowing states from Maryland to Texas to ignore some clean-air requirements for gasoline. The move is intended to ensure an adequate fuel supply despite disruptions caused by Harvey. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the waivers issued Wednesday will help ensure an adequate supply of fuel throughout the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.