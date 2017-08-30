BDE: Harav Yechiel Tauber, Av Beis Din of Kollel Machon L’Hora’ah

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 3:12 am |

Harav Yechiel Tauber, zt”l. (JDN)

The Torah world was plunged into mourning with the sudden petirah of Hagaon Harav Yechiel Tauber, Av Beis Din of Kollel Machon L’Hora’ah of Monsey, late Tuesday night.

Harav Tauber was known as a leading posek in Monsey, and was one of the foremost American Gedolei Torah and halachic authorities. He led Kollel Machon L’Hora’ah for over 40 years, teaching thousands of talmidim, many of whom became Rabbanim and Dayanim in their own right.

Rav Tauber also wrote several sefarim on Choshen Mishpat.

The levayah of Harav Tauber is to leave from Kollel Machon L’Hora’ah, 168 Maple Ave., Monsey, at 2 p.m. Kevurah will be in the Vizhnitz cemetery in Monsey.

Yehi zichro baruch.