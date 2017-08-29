Women’s March Organizer Compares Zionism to Nazism

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 8:23 pm |

NEW YORK - One of the leaders of the Women’s March who led the protests the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration urged liberals to stand against “neo-Nazism,” police and “Zionism.”

Linda Sarsour, whom Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year allowed the State University of New York to honor with delivering the commencement address, made the speech last Wednesday at a rally in support of a sportsman’s refusal to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“We want you to know that we will not be silenced by ‘blue lives matter,’ by white supremacists, by neo-Nazis, by right-wing Zionists,” Sarsour shouted to applause from the motley crowd, according to audio posted by the Washington Free Beacon.

“Expect us anytime there is a fight for justice or a fight against injustice,” she shouted. “You better expect us because, we will be there … on the front lines, and that means putting our lives on the lines for justice.”

Sarsour, a Palestinian immigrant who lives in Brooklyn, has made similar anti-Israel statements in the past, such as by tagging a photo of a young Palestinian rock-thrower as “the picture of courage.” Yet, she has a strong following among progressive Democrats such as Mayor Bill de Blasio and Councilman Brad Lander.

Sarsour encouraged the crowd to make the power of the “Black dollar, the Brown dollar, the immigrant dollar” known. “People are not like us. The powers that be do not care about morality, or integrity, or dignity, or respect of our communities. They only speak one language, and the language is money,” she said.