Trump vows full response to Harvey’s ‘epic’ flooding in Texas

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 2:56 pm |

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

HOUSTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump arrived in Texas on Tuesday and vowed that the federal government would have a complete response to the devastating flooding of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Trump, speaking in Corpus Christi, near where Harvey first came ashore last week, said he wanted the relief effort to stand as an example of how to respond to a storm.

“We want to do it better than ever before,” he said. “… This was of epic proportion. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”

President Donald Trump holds a flag of the state of Texas after receiving a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts at a fire station in Corpus Christi, Texas, where local residents gathered to welcome him. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

The storm has drawn comparisons with Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans 12 yeas ago, killing 1,800 people. Former President George W. Bush was widely criticized for his administration’s handling of the response to that disaster, taking a heavy toll on public support of his administration.

Trump clearly was aiming to avoid a similar reaction.