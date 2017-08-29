New York State Sending Texas Additional Rescue Assistance

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm |

NEW YORK - New York is sending additional resources to assist Texas with rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday the deployment to Texas of an HC-130 search-and-rescue airplane carrying 15 airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York National Guard.

Also, a Regional Medical Plans Officer will go to Texas on Thursday to assist with the evacuation and transportation of patients from area hospitals.

The aircraft and airmen deployed Tuesday follow Saturday’s deployment of 104 Air Guard personnel, a plane, three HH-60 Pavehawk rescue helicopters, and several boats and watercraft.

Rescue teams in those three helicopters, and three boat rescue teams, were responsible for rescuing 255 residents in the Houston and Katy, Texas, areas on Monday, the governor announced.

In a statement, Cuomo said that “New Yorkers are no strangers to the destruction” that can be wrought by severe storms, “and we are prepared to continue to support these efforts in any way we can.”