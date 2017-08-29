Hungarian Holocaust Monument Vandalized

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm |

(National Literary and Historic Memorial Site in Balf)

A Holocaust monument in Balf, Hungary, on the border with Austria, memorializing Hungarian Jews who were enslaved for the Nazi war effort, was damaged on Sunday, JTA reported.

The monument consists of a series of marble plates in the shape of headstones, and at least three of them were discovered knocked over and broken. The Hungarian government issued a “strong condemnation” through a spokesman, and police are investigating, though there currently are no suspects.

The monument commemorates the tens of thousands of Jews who were handed over by the Hungarian Arrow Cross to the Nazis for slave labor in 1945. They were marched from Budapest over the border in the dead of winter, and many of those who survived the march died under horrible work conditions.