Heated Words Erupt Over Metro-North Contract Issues

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - The head of Metro-North’s biggest union says he’ll ask members to authorize a strike to protest contractual disputes with the New York commuter railroad.

According to The Journal News, James Fahey says the Association of Commuter Rail Employees could be asked to vote this week.

The union represents conductors and engineers at Metro-North, which is used by about 280,000 commuters a day.

Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan says a strike would be illegal and “completely irresponsible.”

Donovan says the railroad expects to “resolve any outstanding issues.”