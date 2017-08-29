Guterres Angers Israel with Visit to Terrorists’ Mother

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 5:06 pm |

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laying a wreath on the tomb of Yasser Arafat in Ramallah on Tuesday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

YERUSHALAYIM - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres infuriated Israeli officials on Tuesday when it became known that immediately following his scheduled meeting with Palestinian Authority PM Rami Hamdallah he met with the mother of four sons of the Hamid family, who murdered 19 Israelis, to whom he offered sympathy and encouragement, according to Palestinian sources.

Also Tuesday, Guterres also laid a wreath on the tomb of former PLO chief Yasser Arafat in Ramallah.

Guterres also met on Tuesday with U.S. envoy Jason Greenblatt, whom he urged to work for an improvement in the economic conditions of the Palestinians in Gaza and Yehudah and Shomron, and toward a peace settlement.

Guterres said afterward that Greenblatt told him that the U.S. intends to offer economic incentives to both sides in order to help them move forward in a renewed peace process. The U.N. chief spoke at length about the hardships of the Palestinians who do not have enough electricity and water.

However, Greenblatt reportedly surprised him by asking him not to interfere at this time in the diplomatic process, which is currently at a delicate stage which could be derailed by a careless remark.