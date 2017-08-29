Greenblatt Visits Gilboa Checkpoint

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm |

U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt with Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz

and General Yoav Mordechai. (COGAT)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Coordinator of Activities in Yehudah and Shomron (COGAT), General Yoav Mordechai, visited the Gilboa checkpoint together with U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt.

During the visit, Mordechai described the security and economic situation in northern Shomron and stressed that “the security situation and civil and security coordination are the keys to cooperation between Israel and the PA. Israel is promoting initiatives and projects to encourage economic development and to strengthen stability in the region.”

Joining them were Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz and other government officials.

The Gilboa checkpoint serves as a central pathway for commercial trucking, Palestinians entering Israel, and Israeli Arabs traveling to Yehudah and Shomron.