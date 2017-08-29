Elbit to Upgrade F-5 for Asia-Pacific Customer

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:58 pm |

Elbit’s advanced cockpit after Israeli upgrades. (Elbit Systems)

YERUSHALAYIM - Elbit Systems has won an estimated $93-million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to upgrade its F-5 aircraft fleet.

Over a three-year period, Elbit will supply the F-5 with cutting-edge systems, including Head-Up Displays (HUDs), an advanced cockpit, radars, weapon delivery and navigation systems, as well as DASH IV Head Mounted Systems.

Elbit Systems has performed various F-5 upgrades in the past and has supplied mission computers, advanced glass cockpits featuring 3-color displays and operational capabilities, as well as the DASH IV, weapon delivery and navigation systems, Electronic Warfare (EW) suites, radars, flight simulators, spares and ground support equipment.

Yoram Shmuely, Elbit Systems Aerospace Division’s general manager, commented: “We are proud to have been selected to perform this upgrade program, building on our vast know-how and experience in F-5 modernization projects. We have witnessed a growing demand for similar upgrades, and we trust that further customers will follow, benefiting from a mature aircraft upgraded with the most advanced technology in the market.”