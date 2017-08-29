Chevron Jewish Community Gets Independent Status

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 3:57 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Just in time for the visit of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, the Israeli government announced that the Jewish community of Chevron will be accorded the status of an independent community, no longer tied to the Palestinian Authority-run Chevron municipality, according to media reports.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman approved on Tuesday the administrative upgrade, which empowers the newly designated Chevron Municipal Committee to purchase and hold land, to enter into contracts and tenders, to promote the general welfare of the residents, and to collect fees and levies from them.

It was also stipulated that in the event of road hazards and other disturbances in the PA-controlled section of the city, the municipal committee shall be in contact with the mayor of Chevron. If the mayor fails to address the problem within a reasonable period of time, the municipal head may deal with the matter himself pending approval from the Civil Administration.

The Jewish community in Chevron welcomed Liberman’s decision and thanked Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, who worked in recent months to promote the initiative.