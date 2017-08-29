Business Briefs – August 29, 2017

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 7:33 pm |

Nation’s Largest Refinery Scales Back Output as Harvey Rages

DALLAS (AP) — The largest refinery in the country has cut output by nearly half as it deals with Tropical Storm Harvey. A major pipeline carrying fuel to the East Coast is also running at a reduced rate, compounding pressure on the nation’s energy system. Gasoline futures rose 6 cents, or about 4 percent, in trading Tuesday.

Volkswagen Recalls 281K Cars Because Engines Can Stall

DETROIT (AP) – Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall. The recall covers the CC from the 2009 through 2016 model years, as well as the Passat sedan and wagon from 2006 through 2010.

New Drug Reduces Heart Attacks, But Is That Enough?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A large, long-term study of a new cholesterol drug showed that it prevents heart attacks and reduces the need for heart procedures. But a study released Tuesday showed the drug only reduced those complications by 9 percent, leaving Merck, the manufacturer, to weigh whether to seek approval from regulators and convince people to buy it in a market full of cholesterol drugs.

Tribes Say Dakota Access Pipeline Overstates Shutdown Impact

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – American Indian tribes hoping to persuade a federal judge to turn off the Dakota Access oil pipeline maintain in last-minute court filings that the project’s developer has overstated the potential impacts of a shutdown. Standing Rock Sioux attorney Jan Hasselman and Cheyenne River Sioux attorney Nicole Ducheneaux also argue that Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners brought potential problems on itself by forging ahead with construction despite the uncertainty of final federal approval.

Medicare to Foot the Bill for Treadmill Therapy for Leg Pain

CHICAGO (AP) — Beginning in January, Medicare will cover supervised exercise therapy for people with peripheral artery disease, or PAD. About 8 million Americans are affected by this condition.