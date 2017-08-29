Over 500 People Daven at Kever Yosef

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 2:34 am |

A group of mispallelim at Kever Yosef. (Kever Yosef Management, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Over 500 people visited Kever Yosef Monday night, gathering to daven and say Selichos at the holy site. The visit was coordinated with the IDF, and dozens of soldiers were on duty to provide security. Arabs rioted at the periphery of the site and threw a firebomb at soldiers. No one was injured in the incidents b’chasdei Hashem. Kever Yosef is located inside Shechem, located in Area A, under Palestinian Authority control, and can only be accessed in coordination with the IDF, even though the Oslo Accords allow for Jewish access to the site at all times.

IDF soldiers engaged in a firefight overnight Monday with Arab terrorists in the Balata refuge camp near Shechem. The IDF said that soldiers identified an armed terrorist and engaged in a firefight with him. Other terrorists opened fire at soldiers, and they returned fire. Palestinian Authority sources claimed that two people were injured in the incident.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.