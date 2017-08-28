Regional Briefs – August 28, 2017

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm |

NJ Revokes Medical License Of Jailed Ex-Passaic Mayor

PASSAIC, N.J. – New Jersey revoked the medical license of an ex-Passaic mayor serving a 27-month prison term for taking $110,000 in bribes, The Associated Press reported. Alex Blanco, a podiatrist, was determined to have committed a “crime involving moral turpitude.” The Democrat can reapply for his license when he exits prison.

Police Seek Slasher of 52 Tires On Police and Fire Vehicles

SOMERDALE, N.J. – A man was caught on surveillance cameras entering a parking lot 1:30 a.m. Monday and slashing 52 tires on police and fire vehicles, The Associated Press reported. Nine police cruisers, one fire vehicle and three personal cars were damaged.

New Jersey Sending Task Force to Help Harvey Rescue

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie is sending an emergency task force to Texas to help with Tropical Storm Harvey rescue efforts, The Associated Press reported. He noted how help came from around the country to help New Jersey during Superstorm Sandy.

Apartment Where Obama Lived Costs Same as Others

NEW YORK – Living in the same Upper West Side apartment Barack Obama once called home costs the same as any nearby units, the New York Post reported. The broker has trouble renting it out even for $2,400 a month. Perhaps because the previous tenant trashed it in a review — in his memoir Obama said he left “due to lack of heat.”

NY Gets 31 Conservation Officers and 9 Forest Rangers

PULASKI, N.Y. – New York has 31 new conservation officers and nine forest rangers after they graduated Friday from the Basic School for Uniformed Officers, The Associated Press reported. They underwent 28 weeks of training in law, guns, wildlife ID and search and rescue.

Three People Injured in Manhattan Elevator Fire

NEW YORK – Three people were injured Thursday when the Upper East Side elevator they were working on caught fire, WABC reported. They were using flammable solvents on the interior when a flash fire erupted.

New York Sailor Killed on USS McCain to be Honored

NEW YORK – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that on Tuesday, flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff, to honor Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram of Poughkeepsie, as well as the nine other sailors killed in the collision involving the USS John S. McCain last week Monday.