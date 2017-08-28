PM Netanyahu to U.N. S-G: Iran Building Missile Production Sites in Syria, Lebanon

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 5:42 am |

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) is greeted by President Reuven Rivlin on his arrival at their meeting in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) - Iran is building sites to produce precision-guided missiles in Syria and Lebanon, with the aim of using them against Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

At the start of a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Netanyahu accused Iran of turning Syria into a “base of military entrenchment as part of its declared goal to eradicate Israel.”

“It is also building sites to produce precision-guided missiles toward that end, in both Syria and in Lebanon. This is something Israel cannot accept. This is something the U.N. should not accept,” PM Netanyahu said.