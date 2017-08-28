Members of Salomon Terror Murderer’s Family Sentenced to Prison

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 3:21 am |

Omar al-Abed is brought to the courtroom for his trial at Israel’s Ofer military court, August 17. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - A military court early Monday sentenced to prison terms members of the family of Omar al-Abed (al-Jalil), the terrorist who murdered the three members of the Salomon family a month ago, Hy”d, in their home in the Binyamin town of Chalamish. The family members were convicted of being accessories to the terror attack, having foreknowledge of it, and assisting the terrorist to carry it out.

Two brothers and an uncle of al-Abed were sentenced to eight months in prison, while his father was sentenced to two months in prison. Al-Abed’s mother, who was convicted for incitement, got a one-month prison term and a fine.

Al-Abed himself was indicted for the terror attack last week. According to the indictment, al-Abed left his house in the village of Kubar, located next to Chalamish, on the fateful Friday night and proceeded on foot to Chalamish. Al-Abed entered the Salomon family home and began stabbing, striking down Yosef Salomon, Hy”d; his daughter Chaya Salomon, Hy”d; and Elad Salomon, Hy”d.

Al-Abed stabbing spree was halted when an off-duty IDF soldier who lives across the street rushed into the Salomon home after hearing screams coming from the house. He opened fire and hit al-Abed, injuring him moderately.

Besides carrying out the Chalamish attack, al-Abed apparently had planned other attacks against Israelis. He had been in contact with a resident of Gaza, and the two had planned several attacks against IDF soldiers and civilians, prosecutors said. The military prosecutor’s office asked the court to extend al-Abed’s remand until the end of proceedings against him.