Japanese Government: North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 5:52 pm |

Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera speaks to reporters after a North Korea missile launch, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, last Saturday. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday from near Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan’s Hokkaido.

The Japanese government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. time.

South Korea’s military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6 a.m.

Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.