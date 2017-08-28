BDE: Two People Niftar After Blaze Breaks Out in Boro Park Home

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.
Two people, a”h, were tragically niftar in a fire early Monday in their Boro Park home.
A three-alarm blaze at 1170 44th St. was reported at 3:47 a.m., police said.
Firefighters and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and managed to rescue two people from the building’s top floor.
The two, a 61-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, were evacuated in critical condition to Maimonides Hospital. Both were later declared dead at the hospital, lo aleinu.
EMTs also treated a 19-year-old woman at the scene who was injured during the fire. She was listed in a stable condition.