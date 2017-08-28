Agudath Israel Creates a Disaster-Relief Fund for Houston

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 3:24 pm |

Young boys using an inflatable kayak for transportation on their block in Houston. (Rochelle Garfield)

NEW YORK - Agudath Israel of America has set up a fund for donations to assist the kehillos of Houston and other Galveston Bay cities that have been affected by the massive flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

The fund will be used for items such as food and clothing, as well as needs for the upcoming Yomim Tovim.

Donations can be mailed to Agudath Israel’s offices at 42 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Checks should be made out to Agudath Israel but marked “Disaster Relief Fund.” Donations can be made online at agudathisrael.org – with “Disaster Relief Fund” typed into in the “comments” box.

“Agudath Israel of America’s hopes and prayers are with the residents of Houston and other Galveston Bay cities, who are struggling with the ongoing rain and terrible flooding brought by Hurricane Harvey,” Agudah said in a statement Monday.

“Our sympathies go out to all Texans who have suffered loss of life, and to those who have tragically lost their homes and possessions. And we have only admiration for all the emergency workers, both local and from other parts of the country, who are working around the clock to rescue those in danger.”