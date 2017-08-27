Regional Briefs – August 27, 2017

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm |

Seal Attacked by Shark Found on New Jersey Beach

BRIGANTINE, N.J. – A gray seal pup was found Wednesday at the Jersey Shore with bite wounds showing it was attacked by a shark, The Associated Press reported. The seal will be returned to the ocean after it recovers from its wounds.

Drones Deployed for First Time to Aid Law Enforcement

SYRACUSE – Drones were used for the first time Saturday to help law enforcement monitor traffic conditions at the New York State Fair. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state-of-the-art drone technology will operate under federal guidelines, with a range of 1 mile.

Tanker Runs Aground in NYC Shipping Channel, No Leaks

NEW YORK – An oil tanker carrying 373,000 gallons of fuel ran aground Friday night in a shipping channel near the Verrazano Bridge but no fuel spilled, The Associated Press reported. The Kamome Victoria sails under the flag of Panama.

100-Year-Old WWII Vet Receives Overdue Medals

NIAGARA FALLS – A 100-year-old World War II veteran received several overdue medals during a ceremony Thursday for her military service, The Associated Press reported. Patricia Knibbs, who has lived in Niagara Falls for most her life, had volunteered in 1944 for the Women’s Army Corps.

Officials Nix Plans for Hitler’s Desk at Upstate Gun Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS – In the wake of the Charlottesville violence officials scuttled plans by an upstate gun show to display a writing desk, chair and valet stand used by Adolf Hitler in his Munich lair, The Associated Press reported. This year’s show will include the display of a Confederate general’s frock coat.