Israel Signs On for 35 More F-35 Planes

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 8:10 am |

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial show at the Hatzerim Air Base in the Negev desert. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Israel has signed a deal for the acquisition of an additional F-35 planes from the United States, the Defense Ministry said Sunday. The additional 17 planes will bring the Israel Air Force’s total number of planes to 50. The planes will be delivered by the end of 2024, the ministry said. So far, five of the planes have been delivered to Israel.

Israel’s F-35, called Adir, will be a significant addition to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East region, with its advanced capability to defeat emerging threats, including advanced missiles and heavily-defended airspace, said manufacturer Lockheed-Martin. The F-35 combines advanced low observable stealth technology with fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced sustainment support, according to the firm.

“Israel is proud to be the first country in the area to receive and operate it,”said Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. “The F-35 is the best aircraft in the world and the choice of all our military leadership at its highest level. It is clear and obvious to us and to the entire region that the new F-35, the Adir, will create real deterrence and enhance our technological capabilities for a long time.”