Would-Be Assassin of Rav Ovadia Yosef Re-Arrested

Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 4:49 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The terrorist, who had at one time attempted to assassinate Harav Ovadia Yosef zt”l has been arrested again in east Yerushalayim for participation in an illegal organization, according to French and Palestinian media reports on Sunday.

Salah Hamouri was imprisoned for attempting to assassinate Rabbi Yosef in 2005 and belonging to a terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, when he was set free in the 2001 Gilad Shalit prisoner deal.

The French consulate in Yerushalayim reportedly said it was reviewing the case. A diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, also told a reporter at Le Monde that the consulate’s staff was working to provide Hamouri with consular assistance and legal representation.

Addameer, Palestinian human rights group for which Hamouri works, protested the arrest, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.