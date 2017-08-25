Chareidi Parties Request Joint Meeting of Moatzos Gedolei and Chachmei HaTorah Over Chillulei Shabbos

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 5:43 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - In a meeting Thursday, the leaders of the chareidi parties, Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman, Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri and Finance Committee Chairman Rabbi Moshe Gafni met with the committee of four MKs who were to oversee that there would not be any further chillul Shabbos on the train infrastructure work – Rabbi Uri Maklev and Rabbi Yisrael Eichler from UTJ, and Rabbi Yoav Ben-Tzur and Rabbi Michael Malkieli from Shas. The committee members noted that although they have continuously spoken to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the ministers involved, unfortunately there has not been any reprieve in the ongoing chillulei Shabbos, lo aleinu.

In their meeting the MKs raised the pain that the shomrei Shabbos are experiencing with this ongoing chillul Shabbos, who see this as a breach of the status quo and against the clear agreements between the government and the chareidi parties.

The MKs said that the work taking place, a blatant and unnecessary chillul Shabbos, “is a very serious matter and a terrible violation of the status quo. It will de facto erase public observance of Shabbos in a very public manner, something that has not happened since the establishment of the state.”

Rabbanim and public figures, as well as activists on behalf of shemiras Shabbos, raised a hue and cry and have issued a call to cancel the nonurgent work, but – thus far – to no avail.

The idea that was raised at the meeting to convene a joint meeting of the Torah leaders in Eretz Yisrael, the Gedolei Yisrael, shlita, of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah and the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, to discuss and to address the chillulei Shabbos being undertaken by the government, and to lead the battle on behalf of the Shabbos.