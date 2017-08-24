Regional Briefs – August 24, 2017

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:58 pm |

Niagara Falls Ordered to Halt Black Water Discharges

NIAGARA FALLS – State officials on Wednesday ordered the Niagara Falls Water Board to cease all wastewater discharges that caused a stretch of the Niagara River below Niagara Falls to turn black and smelly until an investigation is completed. The board must submit a report on the discharge by Sept. 1.

Empty Parachute Near Skydiving Site Causes Alarm

GARDINER, N.Y. – The discovery of an empty parachute Wednesday afternoon near a skydiving business alarmed police, the Times Herald-Record reported. It turned out there was no accident, just a skydiver who jettisoned his main parachute at 4,000 feet and landed safely with his emergency chute.

Coyote Sightings Stir Residents in Upstate Town

COLONIE, N.Y. – The state is warning residents in the town of Colonie following recent coyote sightings in residential areas, WNYT reported. Residents even say the animals are roaming around during the day. In nearby Washington County, a 64-year-old woman was attacked by a rabid coyote last week.

Weather Service Confirms 2 Tornadoes Hit Upstate

BINGHAMTON – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down during severe storms that struck Binghamton on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. One tornado damaged a spruce forest and the other damaged the roofs of two barns and a greenhouse.