Kushner: President Trump ‘Very Committed’ to Mideast Peace

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:01 am |

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and chief Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner (L), meets with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Thursday. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) - President Donald Trump remains “very committed” to achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace, his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the start of talks on Thursday.

But there was little to suggest any breakthrough or significant progress is imminent as Kushner began a day of separate meetings with Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

“We have things to talk about – how to advance peace, stability and security in our region, prosperity too. And I think that all of them are within our reach,” PM Netanyahu said, welcoming Kushner to his Tel Aviv office.

Jared Kushner arrived in Israel with U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt on Wednesday after meeting Arab leaders in the Gulf, Egypt and Jordan.

“The president is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in this area,” Kushner, who was tasked by Trump to help broker a peace deal, said in his response to the prime minister.

Mr. Kushner was joined by other senior officials, including Greenblatt, Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell and Ambassador David Friedman.

“I am happy to see you and the effort you’re leading on behalf of the president with Jason [Greenblatt] and other members of your team,” the prime minister said. “I think this is a sign of the great alliance between us and the great goals that guide us.”

Following the meeting with PM Netanyahu, the delegation is scheduled to travel to Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner, Greenblatt and Powell have been heavily involved in a behind-the-scenes process to help President Trump broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, which the president has called the “ultimate deal.”

The talks this week are aimed at helping forge a path to substantive peace negotiations, but no major breakthroughs are expected.