Israel’s Representative on Hostages, Missing Soldiers Resigns

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 4:38 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s chief representative for dealing with cases of hostages and missing soldiers, Lior Lotan, has resigned the position which he has held for the past three years, according to media reports on Thursday night.

Following the decision, Lotan said that “the deep involvement with families of hostages and the missing, and the privilege to serve in fulfilling this fateful mission on their behalf—bringing their sons home—has left a profound impression on me…”

Col. (ret.) Lotan, who served on a voluntary basis, was quoted as saying that the work was so demanding that it would be advisable to replace whoever fills the post every few years.

“In my position, I was also exposed to the cruelty and cynicism with which Hamas acts in these matters, and we have worked to raise awareness of this within the international community.”

Addressing the prime minister, he wrote, “Thank you for your confidence in me, for advancing the issue, and for the privilege of serving the state and the people.”

PM Netanyahu thanked Lotan, and praised his “dedication, creativity and professionalism” in carrying out such a difficult assignment.

“We will continue to work in every way to bring home the captives and the missing.” Netanyahu instructed his military secretary, Col. Eliezer Toledano, to oversee the matter in the near term.