Gov. Cuomo Cuts Ribbon at Ceremony for Bridge Named for Dad

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 4:31 pm |

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, on a span of the new bridge near Tarrytown, N.Y., Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new bridge named for his late father.

The Democratic governor and a host of other dignitaries attended Thursday’s ceremony for the three-mile bridge, which spans the Hudson River and links Westchester and Rockland counties north of New York City.

The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will carry millions of cars a year on a critical Northeast U.S. transportation corridor. Mario Cuomo served three terms as governor and died in 2015.

One span of the bridge will open to westbound traffic Friday, signaling near-completion of a project to replace the 62-year-old Tappan Zee that has served as the poster child for America’s crumbling infrastructure. The second span is scheduled for completion in the spring.